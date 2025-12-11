Charles S. “Chuck” Bucy, 74, Maitland, died Sunday, December 7, 2025.

He was born October 18, 1951 to Stanton S. and Janet E. Bailey Bucy in Detroit, MI.

He married Janet Marie Trombley on July 10, 1980.

Mr. Bucy served as a corrosion project manager in the pipeline industry for an impressive 44 years.

He was a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.

Mr. Bucy was an avid collector of antiques. He found joy in the thrill of the casino. Yet, nothing compared to the joy he found in the company of his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Janet; sons, Michael Bucy (Jennifer) and Jack Bucy (Nikki); grandchildren, Jaylin, Kayla, Evan, Gavin, and Emma Bucy; brother, John Bucy; numerous nieces and nephews.

The natural farewell is under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at meierhoffer.com.