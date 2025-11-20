Charlene H. McIntosh, 76, Maryville, died Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born August 19, 1949, in Cameron, to Charles H. and Darlene Winslow McIntosh. She grew up in Hamilton, graduating from Penney High School with the class of 1967. In 1970 she earned a BA in art education from Central Methodist College, Fayette.

Ms. McIntosh had a 20-year career as a graphic design artist for the University of Missouri, Columbia. In 2006, she completed a practical nursing program at Boonslick Technical Education Center in Boonville, and worked as an LPN until her retirement in 2016.

She was a volunteer firefighter, EMT for the Boone County Fire Protection District.

Ms. McIntosh’s body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm Saturday, January 17, 2026, at the Hamilton Methodist Church in Hamilton. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.