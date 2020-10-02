Chandler L. “Channie” Geller, 27, Maryville, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born September 23, 1992, in Kansas City, KS, to Joe and Lynne Hunt Geller.

Services were Saturday, September 26 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Memorials can be made in care of Price Funeral Home.

