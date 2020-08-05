Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County has decided to change the format on the upcoming fundraiser.

The fundraiser will now be Quiz Bowl for Kids’ Sake. It will take place on the same date, Saturday, August 29 with all of the teams starting at 7 pm. Instead of bowling balls, participants will be tackling trivia questions.

BBBS has a special vendor who will manage the trivia game. Teams are still being sought. Four to six members on each team are recommended, however, it could be less.

Teams need to register by Friday, August 21 by going online to bfksnodaway.org, emailing lynette@bbbsnodaway.org, or calling 660.562.7981. A minimum of $250 is required per team. BBBS wants teams to raise $100 per person or $500 per team. The event goal is set at $23,000. This is the largest fundraising event of the year.

Teams can get together at someone’s house or individuals can sign in and still be a part of their team.

All details haven’t yet been finalized. Participants will still get a T-shirt. The donated silent auction items will now be used as give-away prizes during the event.