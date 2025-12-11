The Grand Prize drawing for the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Shop Merryville promotion is right around the corner. Are you turning in your tickets?

This year’s grand prize is a $500 Chamber Buck Gift Card. Second prize is a basket of goods donated by participating merchants, and it’s valued at approximately $500. Another collection of goods from participating merchants is the third prize.

Participating merchants are distributing tickets now through December 18 with in-store purchases. For a complimentary ticket, no purchase necessary, consumers may visit and make the request at the Chamber of Commerce office at 408 N Market Street. After completing tickets with name, address and contact phone number, shoppers should drop them in the box at any of the following businesses prior to collection through December 18: Backyard Vine & Wine, Beemers Muffler, Eubank Home & Living, Fereluknat Farm, Hype Nutrition, Jon Dooley Heating and Cooling, Kitchen & Bath Source, Local Laundry, Louie G’s, Nodaway County Services, Nodaway News Leader, Nodaway Nursing Home, Northwest Regional Credit Union, Pizza Ranch, Red Rival, Rush Printing, Something Borrowed, The Student Body and Tuck’s Trail School.