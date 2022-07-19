In a “secret speakeasy location,” to be revealed to attendees only, the Maryville Chamber of Commerce will celebrate Roaring Twenties style on Thursday, August 18.

The Chamber celebrates yearly with a banquet, recognizing the year’s accomplishments, the year’s Leadership Maryville graduates, and awarding Distinguished Service, Spearhead and Business of the Year awards.

“Having a Roaring Twenties themed celebration this year seemed like a fun play on the adversity our membership has been facing and overcoming this year. We’re excited to come together and celebrate the year’s successes together.” Amy Gessert, Maryville Chamber of Commerce executive director said.

The banquet will be catered by Clear Creek, feature live music by Tyler Folkerts, and is championed by United Fiber this year.