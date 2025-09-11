The Greater Maryville Chamber recently announced Scott Koelliker as its newest board director.

At the July meeting, Koelliker was appointed to complete the vacant term created by the resignation of Nate Blackford. This term runs through December of 2025.

Koelliker is currently the president at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. He started in patient care as a trauma nurse in the emergency department in St. Joseph more than 30 years ago. Through the years, he has worked his way to leadership in the position of administrator/executive vice president for Mosaic Clinics before taking a position with Blessing

Health System, based in Quincy, IL, in October 2015.

He returned to Northwest Missouri in March 2024 to serve as chief operating officer at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville before becoming interim president in November 2024. Koelliker was officially named president in January 2025. He is married to Marina, and they have two adult children and five grandchildren.

“Scott is a great addition to our board of directors, bringing both proven leadership and commitment to the community,” says Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Chamber.