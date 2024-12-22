Pizza Hut is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors December Business of the Month. Located at 732 South Main, Maryville Pizza Hut provides delivery, carry out and dine in service for pizza, pasta, wings and sides. It is open seven days a week between 10 am and 10 pm, with hours extended to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

According to its nomination, the service at Pizza Hut is top notch. The staff is always extremely nice, very fast with delivery, and goes above even when customers make mistakes with an order.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.