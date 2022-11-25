The Business of the Month award exists to recognize and honor businesses demonstrating community involvement, outstanding customer service and professional relationships.

Because it is a great example of all these, the November Business of the Month is Ace Westlake Hardware.

The nomination form for Westlake complimented the business for its outstanding customer service which starts the minute customers walk in the door. “Robin is so friendly. She greets you the minute you walk in the door and is always polite and helpful. She knows where everything is and never acts like you are inconveniencing her for asking. The store itself has all the things you need!”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should meet at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

“Help us recognize an outstanding area business by nominating it for a Business of the Month award,” noted Becky Albrecht, Chamber executive director.

Nominations may be made by any customer or Chamber member. All nominations must be submitted on the Business of the Month Nomination form accessible under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission. When nominating a business, please keep the following in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, social responsibility, civic engagement, long term commitment to local economic growth, and proactive hiring standards for community members. Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.