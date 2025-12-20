A& G Restaurant, now serving the Maryville Community for 50 years, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors December Business of the Month.

Family owned and operated, A&G is a staple of Downtown Maryville. George Groumoutis and his family have spent the past 50 years serving quality food in an inviting atmosphere.

According to its nomination, “Since it was just recognized for its 50 years in business by the city, this seems like the perfect time to honor A&G with Business of the Month. It has so many great food options from simple but delicious salads to more elaborate main dishes. Local favorites are the poblano soup and Greek salad! A&G has been a long-time gathering spot for families, friends, sports teams and even businesses. The bar and, in warm weather, the patio are fun places to sit and relax. When I host out-of-towners, I always take them to A&G because I know it will be a great experience!

Located at 208 North Main Street in Maryville, A&G is open at 11 am, Monday through Saturday. The restaurant closes at 9:30 pm, Monday through Thursday, but extends hours to 10:30 pm, Friday and Saturday nights.

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.