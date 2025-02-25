The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will partner with local businesses for its upcoming 63rd Annual Farm-City Banquet. The banquet salutes many Nodaway County agricultural leaders and is possible with the support of generous sponsors.

Tickets for the Farm City Breakfast Banquet are on sale now at the Chamber office, 408 North Market, through February 26 for $15 each. This includes both breakfast and the program which features presentations for outstanding folks in the following categories: farm family, woman in agriculture, farm youth, conservationist and farm advocate. The 2025 Extension Honor Roll Members and Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees will also be recognized.

Gold tier sponsors of the event include City of Maryville, Home Instead, Jon Dooley Heating & Cooling, Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association, and Northwest Missouri State University. Tickets sponsors are Connections Bank and Nodaway Valley Bank. Bronze level sponsors include Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County, FCS Financial of Maryville, Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation District and United Fiber.