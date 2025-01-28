Maryville Vet Clinic, owned by Patrick O’Connell, is the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors January Business of the Month.

Located at 23982 Business Highway 71, Maryville Vet Clinic provides outstanding customer service and quality animal care. It’s open weekdays 8 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays between 8 am to 2 pm.

The clinic was originally opened in 1994 by Dave Frueh, who still fills in when needed, and was purchased by Patrick O’Connell in 2024. Two other full time employees work at the clinic, Office Manager Stacy Liebhart and Ethan Schmitz. A full spectrum of services for companion animals, food animals and equine are available. The individual who nominated Maryville Vet Clinic complimented staff for its willingness to help regardless of time and situation, “They have been great with my dog and always willing to help over the phone instead of having to take him (the pet) in.”

To be eligible for this award, businesses must be in good standing with the Chamber and should fit at least one of the following selection criteria:

● Have demonstrated outstanding support to the community or to the Chamber.

● Provide superior customer service and/or products.

● Considered a successful and professional business by peers.

All nominations must be submitted on the business of the month nomination form accessible through or posted at area businesses or by submitting a form under the “Member” menu at maryvillechamber.com.

All verified nominations will remain for consideration for three months from the date of submission.

When nominating a business, individuals should keep the following criteria in mind: customer service, ease of accessibility, convenient hours, friendly and helpful staff; social responsibility shown by involvement in local activities; and civic engagement by encouraging staff to volunteer, long term commitment to local economic growth, proactive hiring standards for community members, and commitment to educational excellence.

Deadline for nominations is the first Friday of each month.