The 63rd Farm-City Awards Breakfast saw agriculture business leaders join the farming community at the Northwest Missouri State Ag Learning Center March 6.

The event organizers of the celebration were the Maryville Chamber Agriculture Committee members: Rod Barr, Colton Coffelt, Randa Doty, Eric Henry, Joseph Frueh, Trent Nally, Chad McCollough, Kyle Schieber, Harold Spire and Pam Spire. McCollough served as the emcee. The breakfast was cooked and provided by the culinary arts students from the Northwest Technical School.

Over 130 people attended.

The following awards were presented: Maryville Rotary Club awarded Outstanding Farm Youth and the $500 Frank Felton Memorial Scholarship to Hadley Cline, Jefferson High School senior, daughter of Brett and Cari Cline; Maryville Host Lions awarded Outstanding Farm Woman to Terri Roberts, Maryville; Maryville Chamber of Commerce awarded Outstanding Farm Advocate to Jeff Farnan, Conception; and Outstanding Conservationist to the Cheryl Atkins family, Ravenwood.

The Nodaway County Extension Council added Bridget Kenny, Maryville, and Don Laughlin, Guilford, to the Extension Leaders honor roll. The honor roll recognizes outstanding leaders and volunteers who have helped to advance the work of MU Extension in their communities.

The Nathan and Nicki Honan family, Elmo, received the Outstanding Farm Family award.

John and Sue Schenkel, Maryville and Tom Zweifel, Maryville, were inducted into the Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Century Farm designations were garnered by Scott, Raymond and Jeff Madden, Skidmore.