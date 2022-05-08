National Nursing Home Week is May 8 through May 14 with a theme of “Creating and Nurturing Connections.”

The following Maryville senior living facilities have prepared fun activities for residents and their families.

Parkdale Manor

• Sunday, May 8, Mother’s Day and National “Have a Coke Day.”

• Monday, May 9, Connect with Nature.

• Tuesday, May 10, Music and Games.

• Wednesday, May 11, National Third Shift Workers Day.

• Thursday, May 12, Chocolate Day and Limerick Day.

• Friday, May 13, Apple Pie Day and play games with staff and residents.

Maryville Living Center and The Chateau

• Monday, May 9, “Tractors and fun” including a tractor show, a tractor made ice cream by Ron Sobotka and other outside fun with Jennifer Murphy and Sheri Roush.

• Tuesday, May 10, “Just another day in paradise” including a Hawaiian luau, shell necklaces, tiki bar for fruit and punch and photo booth props with Kelly Grady and Kim Baldwin.

• Wednesday, May 11, Leonardo da Vinci with a showing art skills, art show and grapes, cheese and wine with Kim Bram and Linda Jenkins.

• Thursday, May 12, “A cardinal appears when an angel is near” including a garden flag memorial, reception for residents and staff and honoring the ones lost with Miranda Spurgin and Autumn Burns.

• Friday, May 13, a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs by Brian Matthews and Bill Kavanaugh.

Village Care Center

• Monday, May 9, Crazy Hair/Crazy Sock Day.

• Tuesday, May 10, Western Day.

• Wednesday, May 11, Hawaiian Day.

• Thursday, May 12, 50s Day.

• Friday, May 13, Sports Day.

Nodaway Nursing Home

Dress-up Days

• Monday, May 9, Wear your PJs.

• Tuesday, May 10, Decades Day.

• Wednesday, May 11, Camo/Cowboy Day.

• Thursday, May 12, Neon/Tie-dye Day

• Friday, May 13, Company Shirt Day.

Other activities for each day include:

• Monday, 10 am, reading of proclamation by mayor of Maryville. Coffee and donuts to follow, and at 2:30 pm, balloon release for loved ones lost during the past year with prayer.

• Tuesday, 10 am, car show, and 2:30 pm, Bingo.

• Wednesday, 10:30 am roping/washers, and 2:30 pm, “farm show.”

• Thursday, 10 am, family and friends connect with Aseracare, and 2:30 pm, tie-dye craft and brownies.

• Friday, 10:30 am, pizza toss, and 2:30 pm, happy hour.