Cecil Duane Clymens, 78, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at his Fremont County, CO, home.

He was born August 18, 1942, to Joe and Eva McClure Clymens, Hopkins.

No funeral or memorial service is planned. A private family burial at the Hopkins Cemetery will take place at a future date.

Memorials may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation or your local agency supporting aging adults’ mental health.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Harwood Funeral Home, Canon City, CO.