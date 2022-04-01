The Northwest Missouri State University men’s basketball team made NCAA Division II history by becoming the first program to produce three consecutive national championships with a 67-58 victory over the Augusta University Jaguars at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. The Bearcats, 34-5 overall, captured their fourth championship in five years, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022 with the 2020 postseason canceled due to COVID. Northwest junior point guard Trevor Hudgins became the MIAA’s all-time leading scorer with 2,829 points as he surpassed the mark of 2,819 from 1977-81 and he also set the NCAA Division II single-season three-point record with 168. Northwest has won a Division II record 17 straight NCAA tournament games.