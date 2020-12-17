Catherine Sue Miller Palmer, 61, Maryville, died Thursday, December 10, 2020.

She was born March 4, 1959, in Maryville, to Dale and Barbara Miller. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, with a bachelor’s degree in library science and a master’s degree in history with preservation.

The family is planning a private ceremony, but a celebration of life will be held on a later date in Maryville.

Donations may be made to the Nodaway County Historical Society.

