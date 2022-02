Blake Casteel, Maryville High School senior, signed his National Letter of Intent on February 11 to play football and attend Benedictine College, Atchison, KS. Surrounding him are: front, his mother, Cortney Casteel, and his father, Travis Casteel; back, grandparents, LuAnne McDonald and Don McDonald from Grand Island, NE.

Blake plans to major in kinesiology and exercise science.