Carroll Duane “Pudge” Willsie, 96, Gladstone, died Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at Tiffany Springs Memory Care in Kansas City.

He was born July 25, 1929 in Sparta, IL He and Mary Jane Espey Willsie, deceased, raised their seven children in Gladstone.

He is survived by his children and their families; Robin (Judy) deceased; Ronald; Sally (David) deceased; Terri, Brian (Cheri); Pamela (Doug); and Sue (David). He is also survived by his brother Roger Willsie, Seattle, WA, and was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Donovan; and sister, Shirley.

Carroll was later married to June Willsie, who preceded him in death in 2024.

Mr. Willsie graduated from University of Missouri’s ROTC program with a degree in mechanical engineering. He served a term in the United States Air Force before beginning his nearly 40-year career at Kansas City Power and Light.

His family held a private gathering September 27 at White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, where he was buried.