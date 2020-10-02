Carolyn F. Sadler, 79, Maryville, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born April 29, 1941, in Maryville, to Carl and Charlene Monticue Winell. She was raised on a farm north of Maryville, and was a lifelong resident of this area.

Graveside services and burial were held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox.

Memorials are suggested to the Wilcox Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.