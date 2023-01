Carolyn Sue Lowrance, Boerne, TX, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at her home.

She was born February 29, 1944, to Jesse L. Martin and Viola A. Martin.

She was married to Jerry L. Moser from 1963 to 1978. She is survived by her husband, Michael Lowrance.

There will be cremation and private home services.

Online condolences may be left on a memorial Facebook page titled Memorial for Carolyn Sue Martin Lowrance, facebook.com/profile.php?id= 100089380456293