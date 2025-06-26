Carol Rose Martin, 86, Maryville, died Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Village Care Center, Maryville

She was born February 26, 1939 to Lewis and Sarah Ingerson Schuler in Kansas City, KS.

Mrs. Martin was a manager of Laundry Mart in Stuart, FL. She was very active with volunteer work in Florida and in Maryville.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist.

Mrs. Martin’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Memorial service was Wednesday, June 25 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.