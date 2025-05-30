Carolyn Kay Madden, 80, Stanberry, died Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at a Stanberry nursing home.

She was born June 29, 1944, to Vernon Robert and Helen Louise Graham Whittle in Fresno, CA. She graduated from St. Anthony’s School of Nursing in 1965.

On August 14, 1965, she married Kenneth Madden at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2025.

Mrs. Madden worked at Sisters Hospital in St. Joseph. She helped Dr. Tenorio open his office; assisted in starting Hands of Hope Hospice at Mosaic; was a home health nurse for Northwest Medical

Center; and was the nurse manager at Conception Abbey. She also volunteered at Pineview Manor.

Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, May 27 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the Kameron Ty Wallace Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.