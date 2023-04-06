Carl Lester Eckert, 69, Parnell, died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home.

He was born February 10, 1954, in Stanberry, to Lawrence F. and Gwendolyn M. Hammonds Eckert. He was a graduate of Sheridan High School.

Mr. Eckert was a machine operator for Energizer in Maryville.

Services were Tuesday, April 4 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor.

Memorials may be made to Angels Vet Express, 11519 State Hwy C, Savannah, MO 64485.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.