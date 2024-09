The Maryville Bearcat Eagles Aerie #3669 Car Show, includes motorcycles and trucks, and will begin with registration at noon, voting at 1 pm and awards at 3 pm, Sunday, September 15 at the Aerie South of Maryville on Highway 71. Vehicle entry fee is $20. There will be food and drinks on grounds, proceeds go to Eagles charities. For more information, call Cliff at 660.215.0594.