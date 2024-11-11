This event, also hosted by the Northwest Missouri State University Agriculture Department, allows vendors to present their homegrown and added-value products to the community, connect with local customers and gather valuable feedback to help their business thrive.
As the grand finale to Celebrate Agriculture Week, this market highlights the rich diversity of regional farm and food ventures. After a successful inaugural event last year, MADDIC leaders know attendees will be eager to meet local producers and sample their products.
Veteran vendors or those just starting in direct marketing will note this event is tailored for them.
Spots can be reserved by contacting Denice Ferguson at 816.279.1691 or visiting muext.us/tasteofnw.
