Once again, it is time to select The Grinch of Maryville!!

The Maryville Chamber is asking all non-profits to nominate a representative “Grinch.” Nominees may be the director, an employee, a board member, a volunteer or any other individual connected to the organization.

Nominations are open now through October 17. Please submit nominations via a link on the Chamber website: maryvillechamber.com, click Events, click The Grinch.

From the nominations, four will be selected for voting. Community members will vote by donating money into containers at locations, to be announced, throughout Maryville. Each dollar collected is one vote. The nominee with the most votes, or money collected, will be named the Grinch of Maryville. All proceeds go to the non-profit organization represented by the Grinch.

The Grinch will be announced and make a public debut serving as grand marshal of the Maryville Yuletide Magic Christmas Parade December 5.