Byland James, 75, Ravenwood, died Thursday, June 5, 2025, at his home in Ravenwood.

He was born April 21, 1950, to W. Alton and Ellen J. James on the family farm south of Grant City.

On June 29, 1969, he married Peggy Lea Graham in Stanberry. She preceded him in death in 2016.

Mr. James served in the Army National Guard. He was a jack of all trades having worked for Montgomery Wards in Maryville, the city of Ravenwood as municipal works director, as an over the road truck driver, did construction and plumbing, owned and operated BJ’s Body Shop and most recently served as a correctional officer for the Missouri Department of Corrections in Maryville.

He was a member of the Ravenwood Volunteer Fire Department and a first responder for over 25 years.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 8 at the Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. Burial was in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

Online condolences may be left at andrewshannfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the directions of Andrews Hann Funeral Home.