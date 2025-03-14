The Maryville Public Library’s Children’s Business Fair will be from 9 to 12:30 pm, Saturday, March 15 at the First Baptist Church gym, 121 East Jenkins, Maryville.

Awards will follow at 12:30 pm.

The following businesses and entrepreneurs will be selling these products.

• Rylee’s Self Care, Rylee Pariseau: self-care products such as sugar scrub,foot soak, body butter, lip scrub.

• GPS 3D Printing, Porter Law and Sawyer Law: 3D printed toys, keychains, trinkets and more.

• Busy Bee, Hadley Runde: honey, jelly, bracelets, towels, etc.

• Dingus Duck Coffee Co., Trenton Dean Wood and Alantin Cromer: coffee and not just drip, we do cold brew and others.

• Jesus Rocks, Liam Webb Spire: rocks with scripture, googly eyes, faces or Christian symbols. I will have some picture frames that will have some rocks on it that make a cross. My rocks will all be about Jesus.

• Aloha Snow by Beckett, Beckett Gessert: Hawaiian style shave ice.

• Sweets and Treats Bakeshop, Emily Bax: baked goods: cookies, pretzel rods and mini bread loafs.

• Pink Wave, Arrington Noel Campbell: bracelets and crochet bucket hats

• SUNNY-DAY CRAFTS, Audrey Storm: bracelets, magnets, coasters, keychains

• Gavins Knot Shop, Gavin Charles Nielson: paracord keychains, zipper pulls, lanyards.

• Juicy Blends, Chloe Hargrave: I sell flavored lemonade. My lemonade flavors are: peach, blue raspberry, strawberry, mango and lime. I will have signature flavors like sour, Mockingjay, nectarine, genie special and original.

• O’s Creations, Olivia Jackson and Oren Schimming: clay bead bracelets, resin earrings, resin keychains, Iron on designed Makeup bags, Perler beads magnets, key chains using blanks and resin (Cricut cut designs on them), wooden bag tags with wood burnt designs on them, cookies and cake pops.

• Chic Wrists, Arianna Owens: vehicle mirror hangars, key fob wristlets, pens, cup charms, straight key chains/bag tags, baby teethers and paci holders.

• Sisters Brew & Chew, Trinity Jensen: homemade dog treats.

• The McDonut Brothers, Chael McDermott and Zion McDermott: the McDonut Brothers will be making, creating and baking their original and specialized donuts.

• Breanna’s This & That, Breanna Sterkis: bracelets, bookmarks and lemonade.

• Caleb’s Chilly Chocolates, Caleb Isaiah Dougan, chocolate pretzels, chocolate cookies, puppy chow and popcorn balls.

• Beads & Charms, Tyler Ripple, bracelets and charms.

• Heart to Heart, Carina T. F. Murray, dairy free banana bread with chocolate chips and walnuts, magnets with cats and religious pictures on them and portraits of a customer-selected person with an option of backgrounds.

• Wicks with Scents, Kinley Auffert, plan to sell homemade candles.

• Rosie Co., Rosie Tengelsen, cookie/ice cream sandwiches of differing flavors.

• C & R Blasters, Chase Metcalf and Reyen Hansen, marshmallow blasters.

• Oak Bars, Oaklie Cronk, lotion bars.

• Get Scrappy, Makenna Jensen, fabric scrap crafts including banners, buntings, bookmarks, etc.

• Anna’s Allergy Friendly Goods, Anna Marie Goatley, allergy friendly baked goods and candies.

• Max’s Munchies, Max Herrera, gourmet popcorn.

• The Snack Spot, Lora Sophia (Sophie) Turner and Kinley Marie DeMott, We are selling snack packs for different occasions when you don’t feel like making one.

• Lucky’s Tavern of Magical Items, Landon Lawrence and Elia Poe, Art and bracelets.

• Joecorp Candy Co., Joseph Kessler, I plan to sell hard candy and taffy, including many flavor varieties.

• Smile More Cards, Mattie Ranae Dimmitt, greeting cards, notebooks, coloring books and socks.

• W.O.W Books (World of Wonder), Charlie Laine Dimmitt and Henry Lincoln Dimmitt, We plan to sell coloring books, notebooks, journals, and calendars.

• Really Cool Stuff By Three Brothers, Caelum Holthaus, Vesper Holthaus and Perrin Holthaus: handcrafts/labor/service.

• Kyra’s Read Beads, Kyra Schultz: homemade bracelets (clay bead), claw clips, a handwritten book & brownies.

• Sugar Spa, Lyla Lightfoot: sugar scrub, lip scrub, candle.

• Ferris’s Fantastic Fashions, Ferris Cantrell: bead “friendship” bracelets – rainbow, sports teams, positive vibes and glass beads.

• Hailey and Ryan’s Craft Shack, Hailey Quezada and Ryan Long: marble artwork, jewelry, spirograph artwork and origami.

• Cy’s Blast-Off Books, Cylas Bolin: self-written books. A series of 5 books and a stand-alone.

• Doggy Cafe, Alana Parman: dog treats and toys.

• Sweet Shoppe, Ellie Parman and Lily Parman: Chocolate pretzels, puppy chow, fresh squeezed lemonade.

• Katie’s Cookie Company, Katie Parman: Cookies.

• Good Clean Fun, Elley Cline: Soap with a toy animal inside of it and a piece of paper attached with some facts about the animal.

• Pure Alchemy Co., Alec Wilson: Lip balm, beard balm, bath bombs.

• Taylor’s creations, Taylor Ann Long: Original hand drawn art and my colorful gods eyes.