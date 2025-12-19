The Bushman Planetarium at Missouri Western State University will present public showings of “Mystery of the Christmas Star” in December.

Journey back over 2,000 years to Bethlehem to discover a scientific explanation for the biblical story of the star the wise men followed to find the baby Jesus. This modern retelling of the Christmas story aims to charm and captivate audiences of all ages.

• at 7 pm, Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20;

• at 3 pm, Sunday, December 21.

The planetarium is located in Agenstein Hall room 147. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children age 13 and under, students, employees, military and senior citizens age 60 and up. Planetarium tickets must be purchased in advance, either online at missouriwestern.edu/ planetarium or in person. Please call 816.271.4288 or email planetarium@missouriwestern. edu for more information.