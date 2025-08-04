The Burlington Jct. City Council met July 21 and provided notice of a public hearing for the current tax year set for 6 pm, August 11. The regular city council meeting will take place after the hearing.

City Administrator Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report. Revenues for the last fiscal year have been submitted to the state auditor’s office and the city has received email confirmation of the submission. The city’s depreciation and replacement fund is making a strong comeback and is projected to meet emergency needs as required by the bond company. The financial report was approved, with Councilman Martin McGary voting “no.”

City Technician Nathan Ramsey and Water Consultant Scott Conn also updated the council on key topics. Conn reported that the water tower standpipe needs repair and there is a need for a fire hydrant flush style to be replaced at the water tower for flushing purposes. Grant applications have been completed and submitted for improvements to the city’s streets. Ramsey said that the city needed to reinstall the auto flushing hydrant to help flush chlorine in the lines close to MFA on the west side of town. The yearly backflow prevention assembly test has been completed and filed with MoDNR.

Mayor Jim Johansen will be working with technicians in the next few weeks on ditch and street work, especially along the far east side of town.