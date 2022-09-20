John Shellhorn, a representative of Lamp Rynearson, Omaha, NE, called into the September 12 Burlington Jct. City Council meeting to provide further information on the lagoon project. A new north entrance gate will need to be added. The 100-amp breaker will need to be upgraded to a 200-amp breaker. The city will be able to use both liquid chlorine and chlorine tablets for disinfection.

Kim Mildward, the economic development planner at Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, was also in attendance. She presented a contract that the city would need to sign to get paperwork started for the CDBG grant. The council approved the contract.

Mac McGinness had questions about the semi parking area. He is concerned there isn’t any lighting, cameras or security where the parking is currently. Evergy has been contacted in putting a pole in, so Byron Clark can install electricity. There was some discussion that cameras might not be a good idea.

City Clerk Melissa Cook gave the financial report. The savings for the bond payment was met for the month, and the city was down $2,500 in revenue for the month. Cook also gave her letter of resignation. The job has been posted, and there has been one application.

Skyeler Rohlmeier gave the foreman report. He stated that the water plant is running well. Samples have been sent in and were good. The lagoon samples came back good as well.

A contract for Clevenger and Associates, Chillicothe, to do the yearly audit was approved.

The council decided not to buy an ad for the Nodaway-Holt School’s yearbook.

The council also voted to go into closed session to discuss personnel.