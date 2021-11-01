The Burlington Jct. City Council approved a new ordinance designating certain streets within the city limits as truck routes during its regular meeting on October 11. The council unanimously adopted the ordinance with three readings.

In addition, the council moved forward with an agreement with Rick Fuller in regards to using the old Sur-Gro parking lot for semitruck parking. The city will have outlets installed with permanent parking spaces, and there will be a fee for truck owners to park there to cover the cost of electricity.

City Clerk Melissa Cook gave the financial report.

Scott Conn gave the foreman’s report. He stated the water plant is running well. Water samples, lead and copper samples and lagoon samples all came back with no issues. With it being so late in the year, it was decided to do the streets next year since the contracted company has been struggling to get the needed supplies.

The council approved the maintenance supply list, the purchase of uniforms for department members, a locator and to sign up with MoWARN, the statewide mutual aid response network to help utilities better handle emergencies.

A contract from the city’s attorney was approved for Jim Wiederholt to perform a building inspection on a house in town. Information has also been sent to the attorney for nuisance tickets on properties and past due water bills.