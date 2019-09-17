With the annual fall festival coming at the end of the week, the Burlington Jct. City Council met on September 11 and heard from Dana and Julie Livengood, citizens, who were concerned about the water quality at their residence.

They are at the end of a water line, which is potentially the reason for the quality issue. They noted their clothes are becoming stained, appliances are being clogged and the toilets and sinks are discolored. While it has been an issue for several years, they said the condition has been worse the past five months. Alliance representative Dennis Chitwood noted he will check on the costs to loop the line and install two flushing hydrants. He will also get an automatic flushing assembly ordered.

City Secretary Angie Lightner noted several reports for dogs at large and barking dogs. Letters were sent to Ronda Brown, Matthew Henry and Cody Galyan.

The council approved an Elks Lodge little library in the children’s park and also recognized Scott Conn for the amount of cleanup work near the hardware building.

Lightner reported one bid was received from Cochran Head Vick & Company for the annual audit at $11,520. The budget would not allow this expenditure.

Resident Chance Pitts requested by letter to close the alley between 305 West Main and 108 North Davis. He was told the move would have to be done in ordinance form with the guidance of the city attorney at the next council meeting. He also asked about the consideration of a jake brake ordinance.