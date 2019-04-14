On April 9, the Burlington Jct. City Council discussed the need for all residents to turn in the questionaire which was sent out last week.

The survey results determine if the town will receive a $750,000 grant to improve the sewer system for all residences. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has mandated the improvements. The city must receive back 80 percent of the 193 surveys by May 2, which were mailed, and of the returned surveys half of the residences must meet income guidelines for the grant.

During the meeting, the council accepted the April 2 election results which had a sewer bond question which failed by 42-48, two street questions that passed and Jim Clark and Matt Rohlmeier were re-elected to council positions. They took the oath of office from City Secretary Angie Lightner.

A baseball field update was given by Shannon Nolte and Shayli Larabee. The progress had been slow due to the weather which is now giving the workers a break. Nolte said the West Nodaway team might be playing as soon as Thursday, April 18. Larabee reported the proposed sewer lift station estimate is around $5,000. The city will pick up $3,500 of the bill with possibility of the American Legion’s pledged $2,000 donation finishing the expense.

The financial report was given by Lightner who noted the wastewater account additional category, revenues were up in March and the $24,000 bond payment is due at month’s end. The council approved.

She reported water bill payments were coming in with many questions and concerns with three months of the water bill estimates and a rate increase.

Dennis Chitwood presented the March Alliance report noting a negative water loss due to the estimate of water bills for three months. He also told of the flushing of the lines. Wastewater saw high influent flows. Streets and parks have completed five streets reworks, with the purchase of the backhoe being instrumental. He also gave bids for redoing the streets from Mid America Road Builders, Platte City, of $88,838 which was nearly 15 percent higher than last month’s estimate. No action was taken.

Lightner announced the city wide clean up is set for Wednesday, May 1.

It was also discussed the Kiwanis Club paid the taxes on the McHugh property through negotiations. The city will own the property and then the use/lease agreement will be made with the Kiwanis.