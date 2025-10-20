The Burlington Jct. City Council received updates from staff October 13.

City Administrator Jo Anna Marriott presented the monthly financial overview, which was approved. The debt service bond payment to be paid by October 27 is $75,737.50.

City Technician Gary Brown and Water Consultant Scott Conn updated the council on various topics. Conn stated that the hydrant flush will start in the early part of November. He recommends that it be done early in the morning for three days. A post will be made on Facebook a few days ahead of time. Conn also reported that the prior licensed contractor for the water plant had increased the caustic soda to 50 percent instead of 30 percent that had been used in the past. Conn recommends the city go back to 30 percent, which will help stabilize the pH, which should be around 7.8-7.9. Brown reported that the water plant is running smoothly.

The MoDNR monthly daily monitoring reports have been submitted. A public records request has been completed, and the board has advised that the request has been officially addressed in accordance with the MO Sunshine Law requirements. The city will also participate in the school’s Trunk or Treat October 31.