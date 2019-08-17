At the August 13 Burlington Jct. City Council meeting, Deb Hull spoke about the upcoming Farmers Fall Festival.

The event is slated for Saturday, September 14 with a tenderloin dinner kicking off the festival on Friday, September 13 at the legion building. Saturday events include a parade, 5K run, tractor cruise, smoker contest, vendors and possibly a redneck tractor pull. Church, potluck and home run derby at the new ball field will be on Sunday, September 15. There will be a business decorating contest with awards. Insurance concerns will be taken care of by the city.

Councilman Darby Grace reported a citizen was concerned about the water situation and another citizen question her property lines adjacent to her neighbor. No action was taken.

Angie Lightner, city secretary, gave the financial report noting the baseball field fund received $7,000 from the Messick Trust. There were 233 water bills mailed with six meters shut-offs. She met with a census worker concerning the 2020 census and worked with the county on the tax sale properties. She reported a painter submitted an estimate for painting work with $950 for garage doors or the entire building for $5,700.

Lightner presented a list of surplus items for sale for open bids with the revenue to be used for additional three Christmas decorations. Council approved.

Upon a strong recommendation from FEMA and SEMA, the council passed a new flood plain ordinance.

The council sent out a request for proposals to four audit prospects.

The Alliance maintenance report was given by Bart Downing, division manager, and Scott Conn. The council approved the purchase of an additional filter media for the water plant at $9,216 from Carbon Enterprises, Circleville, OH. During the week of August 26, the MidAmerica Roadbuilders will begin street work. The July water loss was 27 percent, which was a concern.

The council approved a contract with Alliance for $124,356 annually, which is a 3.5 percent increase over the last year.

The leaders authorized $2.4411 per $100 assessed valuation for 2019.

The next council meeting will be 6 pm, Wednesday, September 11.