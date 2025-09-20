The Burlington Jct. City Council met September 8 and discussed city business.

City Administrator Jo Anna Marriott presented the monthly financial overview. The August Water/Sewer sales were $29,673.30 and the total collected at $22,373.06. All bills were paid and bank accounts were reconciled for August. Marriott also reminded the council that Clevenger and Associates Accounting Services will be at City Hall on September 23 for a walkthrough.

City Technician Nathan Ramsey and Water Consultant Scott Conn updated the council. The semi-annual hydrant flush will start soon, and will be done early in the morning for three days. Street work continues, as well as work on ditches and cleaning tubes. The water plant is running smoothly after the plant issue with a pipe breaking loose. In August, the plant produced 1,789,179 gallons. The MoDNR monthly daily monitoring reports were also sent in.

The council agreed to remove the extra computers around the office, so the main office computer does not get infected with a virus. Discussion was held to allow employees to go to City Hall after hours, and it was decided that if the employee needs the computer it must be approved in advance by the mayor.

Council member Kevin Conn inquired about the properties that have been labeled as dangerous and unsafe. Letters have been sent to two property owners. Council member John Mires wanted to know if there were any updates on the lot purchase west of City Hall. Marriott said that a letter was sent to the current property owner. Mires also asked to send out ordinance letters for the town to be cleaned up and decluttered.

Marriott stated that there have been reports of citizens turning on/off water meters of other citizens or their own in town without the city knowing ahead of time. Marriott stressed that it is illegal to do so and that if a meter needs turn off or on, city employees are the party responsible for doing so unless prior written permission is obtained from the mayor.

The council went into closed session for personnel issues. In open session, the council approved paying an employee’s lost wages while on suspension.