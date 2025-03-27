The Burlington Jct. City Council met March 10 and approved the purchase of new playground equipment for Volunteer Park for a total cost of $1,849, and to replace a spring rider for $880.

The council members reviewed minutes from the January 13 and 24 meetings. There was no February 2025 meeting due to a lack of quorum. The January 13 minutes were approved, with Martin McGary voting no. The January 24 minutes were approved, with McGary and Martha Greeley voting no. Mayor Jim Johansen broke the tie with a “yes” vote.

Shayli Larabee spoke with the council, giving an update on the ballfields lighting, stating that there is a need to replace 10-14 more lights, which would be 26 lights to be replaced. Larabee stated that the ball club has received three donations for $10,000 total to purchase more lighting, and once they arrive the ball club plans to use a drone at night to make sure the lighting is placed correctly.

City Manager Jo Anna Marriott gave the financial report. All bank accounts are reconciled for February and the bond payments have been paid. Water/sewer billed for February was $27,957.91, and the city collected $25,944.89 for a difference of $2,010.02 not collected. The financial report was approved, with McGary voting no.

Foreman Hunter Simmons gave his report. The skid steer is in the shop getting work done. Simmons also stated that he will be getting the mowers together and back to the shop to change all the blades and oil.

The board held a discussion on potentially moving meetings to the third Monday of every month, but declined the change at this time. Discussion was held on Shipps Lawn Service bid of $2,640 yearly, and declined the bid at this time.

The board also discussed granting deeds to Jerry Downing and J. Sommers, but at this time the board declined to move forward with granting deeds until further investigation of said properties can be looked into.

A general discussion was held on mowing lots within the city. McGary and Greeley stated that the city should not be mowing any lots the city does not own or have an invested interest in. Greeley stated that a prior employee took it upon himself to mow lots that the city did not own due to “personal opinion” on how the lots looked in the community.