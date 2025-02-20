Audra LaVerne “Bud” Williams, 92, Coralville, IA, formerly of Iowa City, IA, died Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at Grand Living at Bridgewater in Coralville.

He was born September 7, 1932 to Audra and Edith Bake Williams in Maryville. He graduated from high school in 1950 and earned a bachelor of science in 1954 and an masters of science in 1958 from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville.

On September 1, 1949, he married Bonnie Jean Bowman. They later moved to Harlan, IA, before settling in Iowa City in 1958, where he began his distinguished career in education and coaching with the Iowa City Community School District.

Mr. Williams worked as an educator, coach, and assistant principal at Central Junior High before becoming the dean of students and cross-country coach for girls and boys and girls track at City High. Even after retiring from administrative duties in 1993, he continued coaching until 1998. He later served as the womens’ cross-country coach at Northwest Missouri State University.

His coaching legacy is marked by remarkable achievements: he was named Conference Coach of the Year 21 times, won multiple MVC Championships, and received several state and national honors, including the State Association of Track Coaches’ Coach of the Year award 17 times. He was also inducted into the City High Hall of Fame (1993), the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Hall of Fame (1995), and the Northwest Missouri State University M-Club Hall of Fame in 2014.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 18 at Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. Burial will be at a later date in Maryville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Bud Williams Cross Country Scholarship c/o the Foundation for the ICCSD 1725 N Dodge St. Iowa City, IA 52245.

Online gifts may be made at bit.ly/citymemorial.

Online condolences may be left at gayandciha.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service.