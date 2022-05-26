Bruce Eugene Woodward, 65, Maryville, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

He was born October 22, 1956, in El Paso, TX, to Warren and Mary Lou Chaon Woodward. He had lived in Maryville for over 40 years. He had also lived in Sidney, NE, and in California. He had his bachelor’s of science degree in conservation and wildlife, from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Woodward worked in the maintenance department at Northwest Missouri State University.

Mr. Woodward’s body has been cremated. Graveside services and burial will at 10 am, Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

