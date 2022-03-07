Troy Brady, Burlington Jct., gave his 100th and 101st units of blood on February 28 at the West Nodaway FFA Blood Drive in Burlington Jct. He was honored with a blood drop crystal and cupcakes.

Brady is able to give two units by use of the Alyx machine, which takes out the red blood cells and gives the plasma back to the donor. He is Type O which is the universal donor. His blood will go directly to a hospital’s emergency room for use.

His mother urged him to donate at the age of 19 to benefit his community. During his brief time in the military, he directly saw the great need for blood.

“I encourage everyone to get out to donate,” Brady said. “It’s so little time to do something that means so much to so many.”

The blood drive had 45 donors and with 36 units given. Several West Nodaway students gave for the first time.