By Morgan Guyer

Northwest Missouri State Senior Grant Bradley has enjoyed a successful career in track and cross country over his time in college, and he now prepares for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships March 13-15 in Indianapolis, IN.

Bradley, from Aurora, CO, previously ran at Fort Hays State before joining the Bearcat family last fall, when he competed in cross country. He currently holds the school record in the 3000m, beating his personal best record on February 22 at Hughes Fieldhouse with a time of 7:53.33, the fifth fastest time in Division II this season. He previously broke the record on January 31 at the Washburn (KS) Open. As Bradley nears the end of his collegiate career, he has reflected on his success and his short time in Maryville.

“I’m just blessed I was presented with the opportunity to keep getting closer to my potential under Coach Wick’s training. Each accomplishment, from All-American honors in cross country, to an all-time performance on the DMR squad, to even winning conference in the 3000m this indoor season, are rather bittersweet since I know it’s my last time to accomplish these accolades,” Bradley said. “My favorite part of running at Northwest have been the opportunities I’ve been met with since I arrived. Having other men on the team who are eager to reach their full potential and reach goals like we share, while still having a fun environment and connection outside of running, has made my one and only year here very enjoyable and I will never regret the decision to come to Northwest.”

Bradley also took home an MIAA Championship in the 3000m at Hughes Fieldhouse on March 2, and ran with the distance medley relay team that finished second on February 28. He will compete in both events in Indianapolis.

“We’re prepared to execute our race plans with confidence going into this National meet, and I plan on leaving everything out there on the track in Indianapolis,” Bradley said.

Bradley has been working on his distance running slowly over his career, and with the help of Assistant Wick Cunningham, he has seen great strides.

“I saw a lot of success in cross country over the longer distances. Once that season ended, I saw enough health to work on some speed, and I had the perfect mix to compete at a high level in probably my favorite racing distance, the 3000. I’m excited to get after that same race distance outdoors over the barriers and water jumps for the steeplechase,” Bradley said.

After graduation this May with a bachelors degree in general health and wellness/sports management, Bradley would like to stay at Northwest and begin a grad program in the realm of exercise science or kinesiology.