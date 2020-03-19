Bonnie Jean Rodrick, 81, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Parkdale Manor.

She was born January 24, 1939, in North Platte, NE, to Jesse D. and Opal Marie Yearsley Foster. She was a 1958 graduate of Pickering High School.

On August 29, 1992, she married Elbert F. “Skip” Rodrick.

A private family service will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. There will be no visitation held.

