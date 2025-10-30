Bonnie Marie Brown Godden, 80, Bedford, IA, died surrounded by family and friends.

She was born April 30, 1945 to William “Doc” Henry and Marie Alice Richey Brown in Maryville. She was a 1963 graduate of Maryville High School.

On June 27, 1964, she married Freddie Vern Shields. On October 1, 1989, she married Phillip Glen Godden.

Mrs. Godden and her husband owned and operated the Frosty Trete in Bedford, IA, for five years.

She was deeply committed to serving her community. She proudly became Taylor County’s first female supervisor. Her service extended across numerous boards and organizations including SIRHA, Lioness, Connections, Hungry Canyon, the City Water Board, Bedford City Cemetery Board, Bedford City Council and the Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 30 at Cummings Family Funeral Home, Bedford. Interment will be at Bedford City Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be established for community-based scholarships.

