Northeast Nodaway

The Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education met in open and closed sessions December 18 and discussed district business.

The consent agenda was approved, which included minutes, financials, attendance report and substitute list.

The Curriculum, Instruction, Board of Education and Fiscal Management Services Program Evaluations were approved.

A draft of the 2026/27 calendar was presented to the board for the first reading. The 2024/25 financial audit was accepted by the board as well.

Reports

Superintendent Brenda Dougan. The CTA Christmas Party will be at the Maryville Bowling Alley. Gifts for staff were delivered, with everyone being able to choose from different Bluejay tops.

Principal Heidi Beatty. Staff will be focusing on reviewing math resources to ensure consistency of methods. Staff will also be reviewing resources for state testing that will begin in April.

The board then went into closed session for personnel issues.