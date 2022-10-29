Northwest Missouri State University, during Homecoming activities Saturday, dedicated a new campus landmark that exhibits the university’s pride while honoring the institution’s 10th president and first lady, Dr. John and Denise Jasinski. The new statue depicting Bobby Bearcat stands east of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. The statue was made possible by Ron Houston, a friend of Northwest who has generously supported numerous building projects and academic initiatives. Born and raised in nearby Hopkins, Houston attended Northwest for three years as a pre-engineering major and then completed his industrial engineering degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Today, he is president of J.L. Houston Company, a manufacturer of steel storage tanks. Those attending the ribbon cutting were Student Senate President Elizabeth Motazedi, sculpture artist Brandon Crandall, Houston; Joe Jasinski, the son of Dr. John and Denise Jasinski; and Northwest Interim President Dr. Clarence Green.