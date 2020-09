Robert Darrell “Bob” Pope, 84, Maryville, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Mr. Pope’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service was postponed, and will be conducted at 2 pm, Saturday, September 26 at the Point at Mozingo Lake, Maryville. Military rites will be performed at the memorial service; burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.