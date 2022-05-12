Bob Nielson, 76, Barnard, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at his home.

He was born October 25, 1945, in Maryville, to Albert and Catherine Meyer Nielson. He was a 1963 graduate of South Nodaway High School.

On June 9, 1972, he married Sherry D. Malam in Barnard.

Mr. Nielson was a lifelong farmer.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 am, Saturday, May 14 at the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am, Saturday, at the funeral home.

