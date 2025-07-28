Robert Lee “Bob” Johnson, 65, Barnard, died Monday, July 21, 2025, at KU Medical Center.

He was born September 4, 1959, to Helen Ruth Johnson and Larry Johnson in Maryville.

He earned his BS degree in education with a focus on physical education.

Mr. Johnson worked for Hy-Vee and Lowe’s. His true passion was coaching and teaching.

There will be a visitation at 10 am, Saturday, July 26 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, followed by a funeral service at 11 am at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.